Jake Hager is officially stepping back into the pro wrestling ring.

On Sunday, WWC in Puerto Rico announced that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will appear at the company’s 53rd Anniversario event on June 26 in San Juan.

The show will mark Hager’s first wrestling match since the end of 2024.

For longtime wrestling fans, Hager is still best known for his WWE run as Jack Swagger. During his time with the company, he captured the World Heavyweight Championship and became a prominent figure on television before eventually parting ways with WWE in 2017.

After leaving WWE, Hager made appearances in the fourth season of Lucha Underground before resurfacing in AEW in 2019. He quickly aligned himself with Chris Jericho and became a regular part of several Jericho-led factions during AEW’s early years.

Once those groups dissolved, however, Hager’s role on AEW programming became far less consistent. He was ultimately used sparingly before exiting the company in 2024.

Interestingly, Hager has also started branching out beyond wrestling in recent months.

Last month, he made his debut for Power Slap during WrestleMania 42 weekend and picked up a victory in his first appearance for the promotion.