Former WWE and AEW star Jake Hager suffered a rough loss in his latest Power Slap appearance.

Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE, faced Johnny Magna on Thursday night in Lubbock, Texas. Magna, who also works as an independent wrestler for NWA New Mexico, picked up the victory via referee stoppage in the second round.

Magna’s slap left Hager bleeding heavily around his face and eye. Hager argued that the strike landed in his eye and should have been ruled a foul, but officials ultimately awarded Magna the TKO victory.

The strike was severe enough that Power Slap did not show a replay during the broadcast. Hager could be seen with blood coming from the area around his eye following the stoppage.

The 44-year-old Hager won his Power Slap debut in April but has since dropped two consecutive contests. He previously lost to Amanpreet Singh, better known to wrestling fans as Mahabali Shera, in July.