Jake Hager is stepping back into the fight world.

But this time, it won’t be inside a wrestling ring or MMA cage.

The former WWE and AEW star revealed on TMZ’s Inside the Ring podcast that he has officially signed with Power Slap (see video below), the controversial slap-fighting promotion spearheaded by Dana White.

Hager confirmed he’s inked a six-appearance deal and will make his promotional debut during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.

The event is scheduled for April 17, the Friday before WrestleMania, and will stream live on YouTube.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’ve signed with UFC Power Slap, and they are doing a show April 17 in Vegas live. That’s the Friday before Mania. I’ll be competing in that show in the heavyweight division,” Hager said. “I’ve been told that I have a very slappable face, so I’m sure the line will be around the corner.”

Recruiting independent wrestlers into Power Slap has reportedly been a focus for the organization, and Hager explained how the opportunity came together.

Hager credited Sinn Bodhi, known to WWE fans as Kizarny, as the one who reached out to him about joining the company.

While slap fighting has faced widespread criticism due to concerns over potential head injuries, Hager made it clear he understands what comes with the territory and isn’t backing down.

“I mean, you know what you signed up for. You’re signing up to get slapped and trying to slap someone back as hard as you can,” he stated. “So I expect injuries to happen. I know UFC does a great job of covering all expenses related to the injuries. I’m not worried about it, to be honest.”