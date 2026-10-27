Jake Hager has undergone another surgery as he continues recovering from a serious eye injury suffered during a Power Slap competition last month.

The former WWE and AEW star required emergency surgery following his TKO loss to Johnny Magna, which left him bleeding from the eye and raised concerns about potential permanent damage to his vision.

According to an October 23 update from Slap News, which has been communicating with Hager’s fiancée, Patricia Blackburn, doctors recently discovered that the 44-year-old had suffered a detached retina.

The additional damage was identified during one of Hager’s weekly follow-up appointments after enough blood had cleared from his eye to allow doctors to better assess the injury.

Hager subsequently underwent urgent surgery to repair the detached retina, with the procedure reportedly going better than anticipated.

“As the blood in Jake Hager’s eye began to clear, doctors discovered in his weekly follow-up that his retina was detached,” Slap News wrote. “He underwent urgent surgery to reattach it, which doctors said went better than expected.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Hager had started regaining some vision in the injured eye, although the possibility of additional surgeries remained.

The severity of the original injury drew attention from UFC President Dana White, who described it as one of the worst injuries he had witnessed during his time overseeing UFC and Power Slap events.

Prior to Hager’s latest operation, Blackburn indicated that his medical appointments had been encouraging, although any potential return to competition would depend entirely on his recovery.

“The expectation of him returning to compete, that decision is going to be based on his recovery and what the doctors say,” Blackburn stated.

Hager, who previously wrestled in WWE as Jack Swagger, has now suffered consecutive losses in Power Slap competition. He also has a background in mixed martial arts and amateur wrestling.