Jake Hager gives his input on the infamous brawl at AEW ALL OUT 2022.

Nearly four months ago the pro-wrestling world was shocked by the actions of CM Punk, who after winning the AEW world title from Jon Moxley went off on a rant at the post-ALL OUT media scrum. The Second City Saint addresses accusations that he got Colt Cabana demoted by publicly denouncing Cabana before taking shots at The Elite, and even undermining company president, Tony Khan.

This led to a backstage brawl that got Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and of course, CM Punk, suspended. Punk has not returned since.

Hager, a former world champion, discussed this topic during a recent appearance on Story Time with Dutch Mantell. When asked whether he could comment on the situation Hager answered with the following:

I’m sure I can, but I don’t really want to. Who knows how animosity builds and how lack of communication leads to certain things. I think it all stems from how you view things. Obviously, one person in that party was viewing things so negatively and I don’t think he was correct.

The Elite has since returned to television and are now the current AEW Trios Champions. Punk has not been seen since.

