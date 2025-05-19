Jake Paul recently weighed in on the idea of potentially stepping into the cage with his brother, Logan Paul.

The topic arose after Logan made headlines for suggesting that the only way he’d consider fighting Jake would be in an MMA bout — a format where neither sibling has professional experience.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jake reacted to Logan’s comments, expressing doubt that the matchup would ever become a reality.

“I didn’t actually see him say that, but I believe it,” Jake said. “It makes sense — we’d be on even ground since neither of us has fought in MMA. I’d be open to doing it just for the fun of it, but honestly, I don’t see it ever happening.”

Despite their shared backgrounds in boxing and entertainment, the Paul brothers appear content — for now — to keep their rivalry out of the cage.

Jake Paul is gearing up for a fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., son of the legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, on June 28. Meanwhile, Logan Paul is scheduled to challenge “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa, FL. on May 24.