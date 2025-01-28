Conor McGregor out.

Jake Paul in.

Jake Paul, younger brother of WWE Superstar Logan Paul, surfaced on X with a post on Tuesday that is sending the social media world in a frenzy.

“The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27th on MAX,” the younger Paul brother wrote as the caption to what appears to be a fight poster with Jake and Logan staring each other down.

Logan Paul shared the same exact post on X channel and other social media platforms as well.

No confirmation or details of any kind were included, so a lot of the specifics are still a mystery.

The news comes on the heels of negotiations for a potential inhouse-TKO boxing exhibition between WWE’s Logan Paul and UFC’s Conor McGregor going south and seemingly fizzling out.

The fact that Logan is doing anything on MAX, when it is the official streaming platform of WWE’s top competitor, AEW, is a surprising tidbit to many fans.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding this tease from Jake Paul continues to surface.

The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/tnTWaSDUP5 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 28, 2025