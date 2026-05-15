Jake Paul says his issues with Dana White and the UFC have apparently extended into WWE as well.

The social media star-turned-boxer recently spoke about his ongoing public feud with White, UFC and Zuffa Boxing, which has largely centered around fighter pay and business practices.

During an appearance on Smash Cast (see video below), Paul claimed that TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of both UFC and WWE, has gone as far as preventing him from appearing at WWE events alongside his brother, Logan Paul.

“I don’t take any beefs too seriously,” he said. “It’s definitely in the name of entertainment. However, there is truth in it and there are points and certain facts that I would like to see pushed through like the UFC fighter mimunum pay being $12,000 and that needs to rise. There are things in it that are serious, but from my side, I’m just having fun.”

He wasn’t done there.

“The fact that one of the biggest organizations in the world, the TKO Group, has this major beef with me, they won’t even let me be in me brother’s WWE matches because they hate me so much,” he continued. “It’s pretty wild how much under their skin we are. I enjoy sh*t talk.”

Paul also noted that he’s never been too bothered by criticism directed at him, saying he understands why people joke about him and that he often pokes fun at himself as well.

The topic came up again during a separate stream appearance alongside 6ix9ine, where Paul doubled down on the claim that WWE wants no association with him due to his issues with UFC leadership.

“Dana White and them hate me so much. They don’t want to have me on there because it’s indirect promotion of me as a brand. They won’t even let me be in my brother’s WWE wrestling matches. They won’t even let me be in WWE, they hate me so much.”