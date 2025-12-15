Jake Paul isn’t ruling out stepping into a WWE role alongside his brother—and he sounds more than willing if the opportunity presents itself.

Paul is currently preparing for a major boxing showdown against former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on December 19, with the fight set to stream on Netflix. While promoting the bout, Paul was asked by Bleacher Report about the possibility of following Logan Paul into the world of professional wrestling.

“I would be down,” Paul said. “I think he’s incredible. I would love to be his Paul Heyman, his manager of some sort, and maybe we can run some matches, for sure. I think it’s absolutely insane what he’s doing, and I would love to help him.”

Jake made it clear he’s been impressed with how seamlessly his brother has transitioned into WWE, leaving the door open for a potential on-screen role—whether that be as a mouthpiece, an accomplice, or something more physical down the line.

Things took a more intriguing turn when the conversation shifted to last week’s episode of WWE Raw. During the show, a masked man attacked Rey Mysterio, creating an opening for Logan Paul to continue the assault using brass knuckles.

When asked directly if he was the masked individual involved in the angle, Jake Paul offered a cryptic response.

“I can’t say too much, but, just know, something big’s coming.”

Whether that tease leads to a WWE debut or is simply part of the mystery, Jake Paul certainly isn’t shying away from the idea of joining the chaos.

