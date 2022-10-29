Celebrity boxer/personality Jake Paul mimicked the great Triple H at this morning’s weigh-ins for Paul’s fight against MMA legend Anderson Silva later this evening. The event saw Paul do The Game’s classic water-spit, which he would do prior to every matchup during the height of his run in WWE.

Triple H took notice of Paul’s tribute. He share the video on his personal Twitter and writes, GAME ON!”

Paul has a 5-0 record, but has yet to face a pro-boxer thus far in his career. His brother, Logan Paul, is preparing to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal championship at next weekend’s Crown Jewel premium live event.