Actor, boxer and YouTube star Jake Paul is open to working with his brother Logan Paul in WWE.

Jake recently spoke with WFAN’s Carton & Roberts to promote his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He was asked if he would team up with his brother Logan in WWE one day.

“Maybe someday, I just can’t get injured right now going off the top rope,” Jake said. “That could be interesting. I think we could become the WWE Champions, I don’t think anyone would beat us.”

Jake also commented on possibly boxing UFC star Conor McGregor some day, noting, “If he’s not scared, I’m ready whenever, but he has his boss Dana White that’s in control of him, so he can’t make his own decisions. Even if he wanted to fight me, Dana would have to approve it. I’m my own boss, so I can make my own decisions, and can fight whenever I want…After I knock out Hasim Rahman Jr., Conor [McGregor] will be like, ‘Oh wow, this kid can really fight.’ That’s probably going to scare him away from fighting me.”

Jake added, “I’m a professional boxer, no matter how you slice it. I got to prove that on August 6th going up against a professional boxer, but I’ve knocked out UFC Champions, superior athletes, sparring in the gym against professional boxers on a daily basis. This is the start of a long career, and I plan on becoming champion of the world one day.”

As we’ve noted, Logan recently signed a multi-year, multi-match contract with WWE. He will return to WWE TV on Monday’s RAW in Tampa to continue the program with his former tag team partner, The Miz. It’s believed that Miz vs. Logan will take place at WWE SummerSlam later this month, but Miz and Ciampa vs. Logan and AJ Styles is also rumored.

