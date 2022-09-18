During Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Logan Paul appeared for a promo segment with Paul Heyman to address his comments about believing he could beat Roman Reigns, who had appeared on his ImPaulsive podcast.

Paul spoke about how he believes he could defeat the Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Heyman, who ran down Logan, mentioned how Logan’s brother Jake Paul challenged Anderson Silva to a fight and how Silva will knock him out.

Jake took to Twitter after the show to react to Heyman mentioning his name on the show:

“No disrespect, Heyman but Logan would KO your boy Roman Reigns easy …@WWERomanReigns.”

WWE has confirmed the match between Reigns and Logan Paul for Crown Jewel on November 5th.