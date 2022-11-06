Professional boxer and celebrity personality Jake Paul spoke with Seconds Out in the post-WWE Crown Jewel media scrum, where Paul discussed the performance of his brother Logan in the main event against Roman Reigns, how he believes they both will be future WWE champions, and whether he has an interest in a full-time run with WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he was getting goosebumps watching his brother perform:

I was getting goosebumps the whole entire time [during Logan Paul’s Crown Jewel match]. Just so proud of him and none of this makes any sense. When he was on the scissor lift, fireworks going off, the whole crowd going crazy, I was like this is just a kid from Ohio and we’re in Saudi which has been so much fun by the way. This country’s amazing, the people are so amazing so thank you guys so much for having us.

Whether he’ll pursue a career in WWE:

For sure, for sure, why not? [Paul responded when asked if he’s going to pursue a career in WWE] You know, that was so much fun and I know we could take it a long way and yeah, I loved it. I loved everything about it and then everyone here, everyone in the WWE was super nice, super helpful. So just seems like an amazing company to be a part of.

Predicts that they will be WWE champions at some point:

The Bloodline, whatever bro. I don’t know. I just wish I was out there sooner to help Logan [Paul] but, I mean, Roman Reigns, he’s dope, he’s cool, he’s a great fighter but at the end of the day, if we do this for a little bit longer, the Paul brothers will be the WWE champions.

