Jake Paul thinks WWE fans didn’t know what they were getting when Logan Paul captured the WWE United States Championship from WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 earlier this month.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the boxing star spoke about Logan posing for naked photos with the U.S. title belt and how he has been a perfect fit for the WWE world.

“It’s crazy how fast he’s excelled and ascended to be the United States champion,” he said. “No one could have expected Logan to be this perfect for WWE.”

Paul continued, “I don’t think anyone there expected him to be wearing the belt around naked, either. But I guess that’s what you get when you sign up with the Paul brothers. What Logan’s doing, it’s amazing to see how good he is at the sport. I’m so proud of him. This is just the start of what he’s going to accomplish in WWE.”

