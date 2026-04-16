Jake Paul is already looking ahead to his next potential opponent, and Francis Ngannou appears to be high on his list.

Speaking with TMZ Sports ahead of Most Valuable Promotions’ first MMA event on May 16, Paul addressed the possibility of facing the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. While Paul is still recovering from a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, he believes his performance against Joshua gives him an edge in a potential matchup with Ngannou.

“Him getting knocked out unconscious by Anthony Joshua in like one or two round, and then seeing me just take on Anthony Joshua for six rounds, obviously I ended up on the canvas too but not unconscious, I think he realized ‘Oh snap, this kid is actually a lot better than I thought,’” Paul said. “I think there’s a chip on his shoulder that I went three times as long as him.”

Paul added that a fight with Ngannou is something he is seriously considering once he is cleared to return.

“So I think me versus Francis is an amazing fight, moving forward [that] is something that’s on my list. I’m still intrigued man. I mean anybody can get it, my hands are tri-sexual, I can try anyone, I can try anyone once.”

The 27-year-old has not competed since suffering a broken jaw in his loss to Joshua, an injury that has kept him out of both competition and sparring. However, he provided an update on his recovery and suggested a return timeline.

“I’m finally feeling healthy again. The jaw is definitely recovering, and I think once I can get cleared to spar, we will see. You know what that’s like with talking to the doctors and going back in for some CAT scans.”

Paul indicated that a return to the ring could happen later this year or early next year.

“I think it’s either late 2026 or early 2027, but I’m eager.”

Beyond boxing, Paul’s growing influence across combat sports and entertainment continues to expand. He has previously crossed over into WWE, appearing on television in high-profile segments that blended his real-life persona with the company’s storytelling. That crossover appeal has become a key part of his brand, helping him generate interest in both his fights and his promotional ventures.

As MVP prepares to enter the MMA space and Paul eyes his next opponent, a potential clash with Ngannou would represent another major crossover fight. It would also test whether Paul’s experience against elite competition like Joshua can translate into success against one of the most dangerous heavyweights in combat sports.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription. Quotes obtained from TMZ Sports.