The main event of WWE Crown Jewel saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title in a hard-fought back & forth match with Logan Paul, who was wrestling just his third WWE match.

The match featured several highlights from Paul, including a few top rope moves, the “one lucky punch” to drop Reigns, a Superman Punch or two, and a big splash from the top rope to put Reigns through the announce table.

Before the table bump, Paul greeted his friends and podcast hosts at ringside, Mike Majlak and George Janko, and then took a sip of his Prime drink. He returned to the ring while taking selfies and video, then delivered the big splash through the announce table onto Reigns, still recording from his phone. After the table bump, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos came out to check on Reigns. They ended up brawling with Mike and George at ringside, and bringing them over the barrier.

The Usos brought Mike and George into the ring, and ended up taking them out with superkicks. Jake Paul then ran out as his music played, and he faced off with The Usos. Jake dropped Jey Uso first with a right hand, then ducked Jimmy Uso and laid him out. Jake greeted his brother and encouraged him to finish Reigns off. Logan brought Reigns back into the ring and hit another top rope splash, but Reigns kicked out. Solo Sikoa then made his entrance. Sikoa faced off with Jake at ringside but officials got in between them. Before The Usos could attack Jake from behind, Logan ran the ring and dove out, taking The Usos back down at ringside. Jake encouraged Logan to rush back in and defeat Reigns, but Reigns met him with a Superman Punch, then the Spear to win.

Crown Jewel went off the air with The Bloodline celebrating on the ramp, while The Paul Brothers embraced at ringside.

You can click here for our detailed Crown Jewel recap. Below are several photos and videos from today’s main event at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

Professional Wrestling Match No. 3 coming up for @LoganPaul 🤯#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/ftbgOYSsm4 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022

Not acknowledging Roman gets you a proper telling-off! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/WrAiU8ZpKh — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022

You have to appreciate the athleticism of @LoganPaul!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/ZSp9lFr7uY — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022

Logan went so high, the cameraman couldn't keep him in the frame!@LoganPaul 😳#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/REZ8GpuRMz — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022

"Hey KSI! Mr. Beast!" Roman calling out all the YouTubers! 😂 😂#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/GG0N0369aC — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022

Logan Paul just Roman Reigns with a Superman Punch! 💪#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/OyXOe4IgCt — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022

So. Damn. Close. Logan Paul is delivering big time and pushing Roman Reigns to the absolute limit!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/y86BLbylMU — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022

Logan Paul just hit a frog splash from the top rope and through the announce table WHILST HOLDING HIS PHONE IN SELFIE MODE! A true social media professional! 🤳#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/TpbsKH7E16 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022

The Problem Child Jake Pau just knocked out the Usos! 👀#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/RqDMUZYlOi — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022

ONE LUCKY PUNCH.@LoganPaul delivers the 👊👊 to @WWERomanReigns at #WWECrownJewel with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line! pic.twitter.com/bZPsARa6hT — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022

Earning his way into the hearts of every pro wrestling fan. Even with his phone on selfie mode. Well played, @LoganPaul 👏#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/vomZMCRjZD — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022

Not bad for only his 3rd ever professional wrestling match. Once again, @LoganPaul has made believers out of doubters.#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/x4aZNoS0Gi — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022

