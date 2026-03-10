Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions is gearing up for the big promotional push for their debut mixed martial arts event, which is scheduled to feature a battle of women’s MMA pioneers in Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano, as the headline bout for the show airing live on Netflix on May 16, 2026, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

On Tuesday morning, a press release was issued to announce the official kickoff press conference to promote the ticket on-sale for the highly-anticipated event.

Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details.