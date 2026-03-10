Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions is gearing up for the big promotional push for their debut mixed martial arts event, which is scheduled to feature a battle of women’s MMA pioneers in Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano, as the headline bout for the show airing live on Netflix on May 16, 2026, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
On Tuesday morning, a press release was issued to announce the official kickoff press conference to promote the ticket on-sale for the highly-anticipated event.
Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details.
MOST VALUABLE PROMOTIONS’ RONDA ROUSEY VS. GINA CARANO KICKOFF PRESS CONFERENCE ON TUESDAY, MARCH 10 AT 12PM PT AT INTUIT DOME IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA
WHAT:
Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano kickoff press takes place at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 10 beginning at 12pm PT, hosted by Ariel Helwani.
Ticket on-sale begins Tuesday, March 10 at 10am PT at Ticketmaster.com.
Jake Paul, Nakisa Bidarian, and fighters will be available for media scrums directly following the press conference.
WHO:
Jake Paul, Cofounder Most Valuable Promotions
Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions
Ronda Rousey, former UFC champion and Olympic medalist
Gina Carano, combat sports trailblazer and actress
Francis Ngannou, former PFL heavyweight champion
Philipe Lins, former PFL heavyweight tournament winner
Ariel Helwani, renowned combat sports journalist
WHEN:
Tuesday, March 10
11:30am: Doors Open
12:00pm: Press Conference Begins
WHERE:
Intuit Dome
3930 W Century Blvd.
Inglewood, CA 90303
About Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)
Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) was founded in August 2021 by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian with a fighter first ethos. Since inception, MVP has produced 30 live boxing events, currently promotes nearly 60 fighters, 17 world champions, and 26 top contenders.
MVP has led boxing’s evolution in the streaming era through partnerships with the world’s leading platforms. In November 2024, MVP’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 was the first-ever live professional sports event streamed on Netflix. Paul vs. Tyson shattered records, becoming the most-streamed sporting event of all time with 125 million live viewers worldwide. MVP went on to partner with Netflix twice in 2025 for MVP’s Taylor vs. Serrano 3 and Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day.
Today, MVP is the global home of women’s boxing. MVP’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano in 2022 was the first female fight to headline Madison Square Garden, while Taylor vs. Serrano 2 in 2024 saw 74 million viewers globally on Netflix and became the most-watched professional women’s sports event in US history with 47 million AMA in the US. Their 2025 trilogy on Netflix topped an all-women’s megacard that set the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most world championship belts ever contested on a single fight card, male or female, with 17 world titles, earning nearly 6 million viewers globally.