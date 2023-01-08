Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast During it, he looked back at his WWE return nearly a decade ago.

Roberts made his first appearance for the promotion in nearly nine years in January 2014 at “Old School Raw.” When Deam Ambrose was laid out by CM Punk, Jake put a snake on Ambrose.

“You’ve got to remember as to where I was at. I was hating myself. I was still in the hate mode with myself because I was getting in shape and I’d look at myself and I’d think “why didn’t you f***ing take care of yourself? Why didn’t you do this Jake? No instead you had to smoke crack and f***ing drink and f***ing take pills.’”

Quotes via RingSideNews