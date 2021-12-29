WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote the following:
“I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was bulletproof. Yes I’ve gotten Covid-19!!!!!”
Last week it was announced that Roberts would be launching a new podcast with Diamond Dallas Page called “DDP Snakepit” on the Podcast Heat Network.
We wish Roberts a speedy recovery.
