WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote the following:

“I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was bulletproof. Yes I’ve gotten Covid-19!!!!!”

Last week it was announced that Roberts would be launching a new podcast with Diamond Dallas Page called “DDP Snakepit” on the Podcast Heat Network.

We wish Roberts a speedy recovery.