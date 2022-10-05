On the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jake “The Snake” Roberts spoke about the Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak coming to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar, a decision he believes was wrong considering how popular Lesnar already was with the WWE Universe. Roberts adds that it could have been a great opportunity to get a new talent over. Highlights are below.

Thinks WWE wasted Taker’s streak on Brock Lesnar:

“No, they did not [make the right decision.] Why waste it? Because it wasn’t needed. Lesnar was already a monster, right? He was a badass, he was a monster. He didn’t need that push. If [they’d] have done it with somebody that wasn’t at that level, then I’d say ‘Okay, yeah, that’d be good.’ Because you’re bringing somebody up. To do it with a guy that’s equal with you, you haven’t accomplished anything but waste the opportunity to get somebody over.”

Believes Reigns could have been the guy, later adding that going with Lesnar only led to disgust:

“If you’d have done it with Roman Reigns, yeah. That would’ve been something. But, to get the most out of that, you’ve gotta bring somebody that’s down here, up to here. That’s how you get a sustainable pop. You know what they got out of that the way they did it? Disgust.”

