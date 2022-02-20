WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts spoke about the cage match concept on the latest edition of his DDP Snake Pit podcast, and how he believes that Vince McMahon ruined the matchup by making competitors escape for the victory. Highlights are below.

Says Vince McMahon ruined the concept of the cage match:

Vince McMahon, for all the good he did in wrestling, he ruined the cage. When he made the Cage Match finish, you had to escape the cage — That was the whole reason you had the cage! You had the cage to keep that chickenshit in the ring with you so you can get even with him and so you can keep other people out.

Says he doesn’t understand what McMahon was thinking when changing the rules:

Vince ruined the whole damn thing and says the one who escapes the cage is the winner. Are you serious? That blows off all the heat! Sorry, Vince, you really — throw a flag on that, two flags. Throw you out of the game. I remember all the years that I worked I went up there and they change that. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what are you thinking?’ I still don’t get what they were thinking and I don’t think I ever will.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)