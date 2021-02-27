WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently spoke to Inside the Ropes about an old storyline between himself and Jerry Lawler, an angle that involved The King attempting to pour Jim Beam down Roberts’ throat. The Master of the DDT, who is now sober and has been quite vocal about his past addictions, calls WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and asshole for making him go through with that angle.

Well, I thought it was a horrible thing for McMahon to ask me to do. It was cheap, it was disrespectful, it didn’t prove a damn thing other than the fact that Vince McMahon’s an asshole, so there you go. Lawler, he’s in the the same boat. Both assholes.

Roberts would later reveals that he is doing much better health wise after a slight scare towards the end of last year.

You know, I’ve got some issues that I have to watch, but it’s getting better all the time because I did quit smoking. That’s really hard to do. I will be around for a long time, I have grandkids I want to hang out with now. I want to make somebody else miserable, so have fun. Yeah, I’m doing much better.

