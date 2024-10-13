During the latest edition of his “The Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts opined on his decision to become a heel in Florida Championship Wrestling, how he ended up in the promotion, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his decision to become a heel in Florida Championship Wrestling: “Just broken promises, man. Broken promises and the opportunity to go to Florida and try something new. You know, I’d never worked heel at the time. And going to Florida and being tagged up with Kevin Sullivan, I was definitely going to be a heel.”

On the opportunity: “Absolutely, 100%. I was excited, man, I was really excited.”

On why he went to FCW: “Well, to be around Dusty [Rhodes], because I knew I could learn more there. And the opportunity to be heel, you know? And being promised the top spot.”

On how he ended up there: “I just picked up the phone and called [Dusty].”