On the latest edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager Jake” The Snake” Roberts gave his thoughts on the fiery MJF promo from Dynamite a few weeks ago, where the Salt of the Earth caught the pro-wrestling universe’s attention by asking his boss, Tony Khan, to fire him. Check out Roberts’ full thoughts on the subject below.

Says the promo made him sick and thinks it may have an effect on the locker room:

“For me, it made me sick. It really did. I would love to see what the locker room is like. The bomb that he dropped is going to have repercussions with people.”

His thoughts on MJF missing his meet and greet:

“I couldn’t believe he no-showed a signing, man. It’s a big thing with Tony, he loves these signings, and he wants these guys there. And for me, you don’t miss stuff like that. This is your fans, your fanbase. These people paid to get in there and you no-showed?”

