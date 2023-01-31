Jake Roberts has worked under Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, but he believes the two promoters couldn’t be any more different from each other.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast, where he also revealed something that Vince McMahon did that didn’t sit right with him after all of these years. Highlights from The Snake’s podcast can be found below.

On the differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon:

They’re completely two different animals, they really are,” Roberts said. “Vince was a guy that surrounded himself with people that knew what the f*** to do whereas Tony Khan already knows what the f*** to do. He’s much wiser, as far as the wrestling business goes, way more than Vince McMahon. He can quote you stuff from 30 years ago, brother. He’ll give it to you, move by move.

Says Vince McMahon not helping Kamala didn’t sit right with him: