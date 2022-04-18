Speaking on a recent edition of his DDP Snake Pit podcast with Diamond Dallas Page, Jake “The Snake” Roberts spoke about the changes he would make to the WWE Hall Of Fame.

“I still had a little sore spot in the back of my mouth that it should have happened years before [being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame],” Jake said. “Because I’ve seen so many people that went in who I feel shouldn’t have gotten there. That’s my only beef with the Hall of Fame, is that there are people in there that shouldn’t be. I think it needs to be taken to the people, maybe given a vote. “Maybe the guys in the Hall of Fame should vote for who comes in next. The system they’re using now stinks. Whether it be Hunter or whoever, I just don’t like the system they use and they put people in there who have nothing to do with wrestling. You know wrestling, there should be something out there just for wrestlers.”

Roberts said that any inductees should have wrestled for at least five years.

“At least five years,” Jake Roberts stated. “At a point where, you don’t have to be the main event, but you would have to be someone who shook the business. That went out and did the work. That’s the thing, gotta be one hundred percent in. Popularity has to be a part of it. You know, if the fans gravitated towards you, or rose you up, definitely. There’s so much to be considered.”

