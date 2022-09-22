On the latest edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts gave his thoughts on the Crown Jewel main event between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul, with the Tribal Chief’s WWE Undisputed Universal championship on the line. Check out the Master of the DDT’s full thoughts on the matchup in the highlights below.

Thinks Logan Paul winning the WWE title would be bad for Paul and bad for business:

“This kid is being fed with a silver spoon. These things are being pushed out there for him. Yeah, he’s busting his ass, and he’s answering the bell, and he’s doing all these things because he’s physical enough to do those things. He’s a performer, so that gives him another plus. But the worst thing that you can do to him right now would be to put him over. I think it would be the worst thing.”

How he would book the match between Roman and Paul:

“I think if he puts up a good fight, maybe a couple steps above good, maybe a great fight, and shows perseverance, that sets the table better for him. … Roman needs to walk out of there with that belt.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)