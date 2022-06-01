On the latest edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts spoke about the health of his friend and former Million Dollar champion Virgil, who announced earlier this year his battle with Stage 2 Colon Cancer and Dementia. Highlights from the episode are below.

Credits Virigl for remaining positive during a difficult time:

“I just wanna throw some love out there to that guy. He went through a lot and he’s, he’s still positive, man.”

How difficult it was for him to see Virgil:

“Seeing him this weekend played with my heart quite a bit because, you know, seeing him not be able to lift the one arm. Strokes, yeah, two of them.”

When he used to bet with Virgil:

“I used to bet with Virgil and if I, if I wanted to bet the Cowboys what I would do is say, ‘Hey man, you know I’m from Dallas, so I have to have get the Cowboys. I’d say, ‘Good. Sucker’. ‘No, no, no. I’m switching, I’m switching’. And he would switch and he would lose.”

