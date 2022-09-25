Although Jake Roberts welcomed Braun Strowman’s return to the WWE, he doesn’t want Strowman to become a “friendly monster.”

The AEW manager commented on Strowman’s return on Raw in a recent episode of DDP Snake Pit, stating that he didn’t like seeing Strowman play to the crowd and smile it up. Here are the highlights:

Strowman smiling during his return:

“He did [look like the Abominable Snowman], but Braun listen to me. Nobody wants to see a friendly monster. Quit smiling. You’re not that guy. You know, so many guys make that mistake of, when they turn babyface they’ll completely change themselves. No, no no, no no. The only thing’s changed is your opponents. You’re still the beast. The beast is what they love, they just want to see it pointed in the direction of somebody they don’t like.”

What Strowman needs to do:

“So many guys make that mistake. And for Braun to be such a beast, man, and to see him out there smiling and asking the crowd what they would like for him to do — oh my God. If I was big enough, I’d punch you right in your box. I was like, ‘You are a beast, and my god. Use what you got son. Come with what you got.”

Quotes via 411 Mania