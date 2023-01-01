Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast

During it, he shared his experience working in the same company as Antonio Inoki in Japan. He also revealed what he did that ensured he’d never be invited back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

“I ran [Antonio Inoki] out of the locker room with a snake in Tokyo,” Roberts said. “I chased him in the locker room. When I came in, he told me to get out, and I’m like ‘F**k you, I’m not getting out.'” Roberts stated that he threw the snake at Inoki while the NJPW founder shouted at him to leave with it.

“It landed on Inoki, and he sprinted out of the locker room,” Roberts continued. “Come to think about it, I haven’t been invited back since. … I’m bad about burning bridges, man. I don’t burn them, I nuke them.”