Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast.

During it, Roberts looked back on the iconic career of The Undertaker and their WrestleMania VIII match where Undertaker picked up the win. ‘The Snake’ revealed that the finish of the match was supposed to go down differently.

“It was supposed to have been a Tombstone in the ring. But I thought it fit well, me chasing Paul Bearer, and then Mark getting me right there. And having that done to me on the floor is much more dangerous than having it done in the ring.”

“The point is, him doing it to you in the ring, everybody could’ve seen it better, and that’s where I screwed up. It wasn’t something where I didn’t want to do the job … If I didn’t want to do the job, I’d never DDT’d him once.”

“Yeah, I was hurting, man. I began having problems at home, which magnified all this. The addiction was starting to rear its head … you’re getting beat up, your body is hurting, you got troubles at home … how much rest am I getting? Not much at all … It was probably the worst time in my life. The hardest time of my life.”