Speaking on a recent edition of his DDP Snake Pit podcast with Diamond Dallas Page, Jake “The Snake” Roberts spoke about who he thinks belongs in the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Roberts explained that he feels that Kamala should be inducted.

“There’s another guy who I think should definitely be in there,” Roberts said. “And I’m sure because of things that were said and done he’ll probably never get there, and that’s Kamala. Kamala was a great character and he made a lot of money. James Harris was a sweet, sweet man. What a voice he had as a singer. He could sing like a bird. You would never have thought a country and western singer, he’d made you cry, man. “He had some really bad health problems and he became very bitter. He just wanted help and he said some things that, of course, are going to stick and will probably keep him out of the hall, but I would have loved to see James there.”

