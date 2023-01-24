Jake Roberts has seen a lot of talented wrestlers in his life, but he believes AEW superstar Kenny Omega is one of the best of all time.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about The Cleaner during the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast. When asked about some of the top-tier talents of all time Ric Flair’s name came up, but Roberts pitched Omega as someone who is deserving of the conversation. The Master of the DDT would then state what he specifically loved about Omega.

He’s unbelievable, man, and I love his finishing maneuver [One-Winged Angel], and knee to the face, that’s pretty crisp.

Omega defeated Will Ospreay at NJPW WrestleKingdom 17 to become a two-time IWGP United States Champion in what many are calling an early match of the year contender. He and the Young Bucks also recently recaptured the AEW Trios Championship, a title that they were forced to relinquish due to the incident at ALL OUT 2022 with CM Punk.

