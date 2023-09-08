Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast. Here are the highlights.

On what modern-day wrestlers would’ve fit well in his era:

“Jake Hager. Yeah. I think he would have fit really well. I think that my guy [Lance Archer] would have fit really well. He might even have been the champ, you know? Have you come along at the right time?

On his dream retirement opponent at WrestleMania:

“That’s a hell of a question. Vince McMahon. So I could f**king kick his ass. I love to hit that motherf**ker with a chair. Drop him on the concrete like I did [Ricky] Steamboat.”

