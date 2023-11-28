Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the feud between Steve Austin and Brian Pillman in WWE in 1996. Here are the highlights:

On the Raw segment where Brian Pillman pulled a gun on Steve Austin during a home invasion:

“Remember how ridiculous it was? Like, ‘You guys are going to f**king far, man.’ And they did. Insanity. Beyond all thought. It really is.”

On Pillman’s loose cannon gimmick:

“Oh, I loved it. Great gimmick, especially for him. He could go, brother. He was a different guy. What a phenomenal performer.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Snake Pit podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.