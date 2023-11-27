Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed FTR, Randy Savage, and more. Here are the highlights:

On FTR:

“You know, get them in the ring against some of these fly guys. Man, you wouldn’t think it would be a good marriage, but it is because FTR will take their thing wherever it needs to be. They will make it work. And they’re excellent at what they do. They blow me away all the time, man. Those guys were going places from the get-go, man.”

On Randy Savage not drawing as well as Hulk Hogan as WWE Champion and Savage as a heel champ not drawing with Hogan:

“He couldn’t draw with Hogan. You got to remember, Randy’s not 6’5. He wanted that top spot more than anything.”

