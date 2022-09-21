On the latest edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jake “The Snake” Roberts gave his thoughts on the infamous backstage melee that occurred in AEW following their ALL OUT pay-per-view, which saw CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks all get into a physical confrontation that led to their ultimate suspensions. Check out what the master of the DDT had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

Says it really isn’t the public’s business and hates that the fight happened when it did:

“It’s none of my d*** business and it’s none of the fans’ business either. Stupid s*** happens in this world every day and I just hate that these young guys chose a fight when they did.”

How CM Punk and The Elite are most likely regretting the dispute:

“I’m sure that they’re regretting it and I think that they know the best thing they can do is turn the belts over to a tournament. It was wise and go AEW, man. I’m all for you guys, I love you guys to death. You know, I’m still employed there.”

