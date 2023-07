On the latest edition of “Hey! (EW),” Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts opened up on the injury that changed his voice.

The WWE Hall of Famer is remembered for having his gimmick, great promos, and voice he has.

The injury was caused by Florida wrestling mainstay Bob Roop, who dropped a knee on his throat.

This accidentally crushed his vocal box. Roberts later thanked Roop for the injury to his vocal box because he felt it gave him an edge.