During an appearance on Rasslin’ With Brandon Walker, Jake Roberts spoke on his original idea for the snake gimmick that he had while he was working for Bill Watts. Here’s what he had to say:

I liked the name. Well, then as the craziness started happening, I went to Bill Watts. I was wrestling a guy called Humongous, and he wore a hockey mask. I had to go with something to counter that hockey mask. Bill Watts, I told him about the snake thing, and he said, ‘This is not a carnival, Jake.’ I’m like, really? I thought it was. If wrestling’s not a carnival, I don’t know what is. He said, ‘What we’ll do is, we’ll give you a hockey mask.’ I was like that’s so original. He told me the snake thing would never work.

Credit: Wrasslin’ With Brandon Walker. H/T 411Mania.