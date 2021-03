During his appearance on Rasslin’ With Brandon Walker, Jake Roberts spoke on what impresses him about AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

I was so blown away by Tony [Khan] because he knew more about Jake ‘The Snake’ than I did. Not just Jake, but he can give you whatever you want from whatever year you want. He’s an amazing man. The thing that gets me about AEW is their real love for wrestling and wrestlers.

