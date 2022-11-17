AEW star Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to Twitter this evening to announce that he is back to work at Dynamite, and is no longer required to use an oxygen tank.

“Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!,” he wrote.

The 67 year old WWE Hall of Famer has battled numerous health issues over the years, but he was diagnosed with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) in November 2020.

Roberts, who is still the manager to Lance Archer despite the recent hiatus from AEW TV, discussed the issues with COPD during a November 2020 podcast.

“I don’t get the right amount of oxygen into my blood and that’s not good,” he said. “I don’t know how much it’s going to limit me and my future. We’re testing it today for the first time to try to go do something. I know that without the oxygen if I talk for about 20 seconds, I’m done. I can’t go anymore. It just is not there. So this is going to be something that I’m gonna have to work with.”

Archer is set to face Ricky Starks in a match for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on this week’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Rampage, which tapes tonight after Dynamite. There’s no word yet on if Roberts will be with him.

You can see Jake's full tweet below:

