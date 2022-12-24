Andre the Giant was a wrestling legend in many ways, and his love of drinking beer has been well-documented.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts shared a story about Andre’s love of beer during the latest episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast. The Master of the DDT revealed that the Giant asked him to pick up two cases of beer for a short road trip, a request that Roberts obviously fulfilled. Check out highlights from the story below.

Recalls Andre asking him to buy two cases of beer for a short road trip:

I was told to pick him up in a van. We left the arena and Andre was into this one-word thing — ‘Beer.’ You know? ‘Oh, you’d like for me to stop and get some beer?’ … So I stopped and I said, ‘How much do you want?’ Andre said, ‘Case.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ He goes, ‘No, two case.’ I said, ‘Dude, it’s only 110 miles’ … He’s like, ‘No, two case.’ So I went and got him two cases and a six-pack for me.

Says Andre drank almost 50 beers in that time:

He finished his beer, he drank 48 in 110 miles. What impressed me was he could drink two cases of beer and not have to piss. I mean, how big is his bladder? It’s got to be as big as a basketball or even bigger.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)