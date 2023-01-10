Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about if he was ever stalked during his wrestling career:

“Plenty of stalkers, but the weirdest and worst was there was a guy that looked something like me and he was following me around the country. He must have had an incredible booking agent or whatever because this guy was doing personal appearances as me. Like if we wrestled in Phoenix on Tuesday, he did the appearance on Wednesday after we’d already left out. So he was doing that.”

“Then I get a phone call from Vince asking me, ‘What the f**k have I done? Jake, I can’t believe you did this.’ Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ ‘What are you talking about Vince? I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ ‘You married his fu**ing girl in Detroit?’ ‘What?’ This guy married a girl in Detroit, went on a honeymoon with her, drugged her, robbed her, and left her, as me. Just so happens, she was connected to the mafia. They called WWF telling me that I was a marked man and they were gonna fu**ing kill me. So I had to carry paperwork with me. I’m like, ‘Vince, I don’t feel good about this. It’s not like I’m gonna ask a guy with a gun to please read this paper before you fu**ing shoot me because I don’t think he’s gonna read it. He’s gonna shoot, boom, done.’”

“Then the guy went to Baltimore, and while in Baltimore, he called the hospital and convinced them to send a masseuse over to him that he had severe back spasms and couldn’t be moved. When the girl got there, he tried to rape her. Then they finally caught him. He was at a bar and he drank a lot, posing as me, and walked out with a $300 bar tab. They called the police and he got pulled over, and they caught him for DUI. Then he claimed to be me, but could not produce any paperwork. I don’t know what happened to him. I know he went to jail.”