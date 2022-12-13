Jake Roberts, who was part of WWE during the rampant steroid use of the 1980s and ’90s, talked about the use of steroids at the time on the latest DDP Snake Pit episode for AdFreeShows. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc):

The temptation of using steroids to keep up with other stars:

“Of course it did, and I did. I went on it for a short period, especially after my neck surgery cause I wanted to heal quicker, but in the WWF at the time we were working so hard, seven days a week, twice on Saturday, twice on Sunday. You needed a little bit of steroids to help with the healing process. Now some guys took that and went completely off the charts with it, but that was their choice and you know, so many of those guys are gone now and I’m sure that had something to do with it, whether that was Randy [Savage] or The Road Warriors or Mr. Perfect, right on down the line, man.”

The health issues that heavy steroid users face later in life: