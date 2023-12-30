Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed dealing with stiff workers, his time in Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and more.

On Wahoo McDaniel:

“Well, it wasn’t, Wahoo [wanting to work with him]. He beat the shit out of you, man. You go to the ring with him, and the first thing that happens is you get a great big handprint on your chest. By the end of the match, blood blisters had come up, and he’d busted them. So your chest would be bleeding. Nothing fun about that, bro.”

On someone working stiff with you:

“I get some back. Go to town on him, bro.”

On whether he was familiar with Mid-Atlantic talent:

“I’d heard about them, but I didn’t know them. Definitely.”

On the travel schedule in Mid-Atlantic compared to Mid-South:

“It wasn’t as bad, you know? Probably averaged 300, 200. Oh. Hold on. 400 miles a night. 300 or 400 between 300 and 400. Whereas with Watts, it was between 500 and 600.”

