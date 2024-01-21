Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed what it was like traveling in the 1980s for WWE and more. Here are the highlights:

On how much he used to pay for rental cars:

“I haven’t calculated that up but you might as well figure $100 a night for a hotel and $60 for a rental car back then. Oh my god. So 160 Every day? Yeah, if I’ve got to travel, I want something that’s comfortable.

On the territory days dying in the late 80s:

“It’s disappointing Because you realized, you know, I looked ahead to see what it was gonna cost us. And one thing it caused was, it was no longer a breeding ground for new talent. You know, for guys that are starting, there was no place to go. And that was sad. And I think a few years later, we all paid for that. Yeah. And there was a lull in the business, simply because there was no fresh blood.”

