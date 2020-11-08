WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts was a recent guest on the Nothing Beats Experience podcast, where the master of the DDT revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Chronic Lung Disease. Highlights are below.

How he initially thought he had COVID, but learned that the disease is hereditary:

I wish I could say it was COVID, but it’s not. What I’ve got is worse. It’s hereditary stuff, man. Not your happy camper stuff.

Says he’s a cigarette smoker which only made his condition worse:

Of course, I’m an ignorant son of b–ch because I smoke cigarettes. I’m a dumb f–k. I plead to everyone, just don’t smoke and you’ll live a much happier life.

How he’ll have to deal with this for the rest of his life:

When I don’t get the right amount of oxygen into my blood, if I talk for 20 seconds, I’m done. I can’t go anymore. This is going to be something I’ll have to work with [for the rest of my life].

Says AEW takes good care of their roster, citing Lance Archer as an example:

They [AEW] actually care about us athletes and get us the help we need. They really cared for Lance [Archer] when he got the COVID. Sadly, I went down the very next night with this [lung disease]. All I want to do is get out there [to the ring] and just do what I do man. That’s all I want.

Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)