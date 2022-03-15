On the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts reflected on his time in WWE, and how he didn’t really enjoy playing the office politics game backstage. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says he didn’t play the office game very well while in WWE:

“I didn’t play the office game very well. I’m old school. I use about three things on this phone. That’s it. I’m not a tech guy and the reason being is I have an addictive personality. If I was to get into that, I would do nothing but look at that all day long. They would find me in a room shriveled up and dead because I get hooked on something and I don’t give it up. So I just never did that and the business has changed and I didn’t. I remember Vince saying you need to check your emails. I’m like ‘yeah, sure.’ And then a few weeks later they brought to my attention that I had over 900 emails. They had a guy come and he was going to teach me. I ran him off in about 20 minutes. I was embarrassed. I was ashamed. I couldn’t get any of it. I couldn’t grasp it.”

Thought office games were a waste of time:

“The other problem was jealousy. I didn’t know that you had play these games with the other people that are in there. Holy crap. I thought once you were in the office you were okay. I found out if you took wrong seat in the limo, you’re going to piss somebody off. I hated it. I hated it. Such a waste of energy. Vince used to ask me to come to the office to help him and I said ‘Vince, if you want something from me, call me. Tell me about it, and I’ll give it to you. But I’m not gonna spend my only three days off in these two months in Connecticut. I’ve got a wife I’d like to see and actually wants to see me.’ This was early, later on it was a little bit different because I heard that. I just, I couldn’t handle the games in the office, man. I don’t play well with others.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)