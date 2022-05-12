WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to Twitter earlier today to deny any rumors or reports that he was in bad health. The Master of the DDT assures fans that he is doing just fine, and plans on being around for a long time.

Roberts writes, “Hey guys once again someone wants to make a splash on the internet and what better way is there than putting out Jake Roberts is in bad health. Totally untrue. I’m going to be around a long time.”

This tweet comes shortly after fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about Roberts on the latest edition of his podcast. Ross stated the following: ““I just saw him a few days or weeks ago and he’s still battling his breathing issues.He’s not in great health and that’s why you don’t see him as often on AEW television as he once was. His health is not good and he’s taking means to address it, he’s still got surgeries left. He’s got breathing issues, so we will pray for Jake and hope he gets better, get back up to speed rocking and rolling.”

We’ll keep you updated.