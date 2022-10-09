On the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jake “The Snake” Roberts explains why the Undertaker enjoyed traveling with him during their WWE days, joking that it was due to his knowledge of strip clubs. Check out the full story below.

Says Undertaker wanted to ride with him because he knew where all the best strip clubs were:

“You know, he first came to me when he first got there and he says, ‘Jake, I’ll be riding with you.’ I’m like, ‘Well that’s kind of bold. You going to go setting up rides for me now?’ He goes, ‘No, I want to travel with you.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, so you want to get underneath the learning tree. I appreciate you being bold enough to come and ask me straight out. Hey man, I’ll be glad to share anything I know.’ He says, ‘That’s great too, but I heard you know where all the good strip joints are.’ I said, ‘Worldwide.’ He said, ‘Well, I’m going to hang with you.”

Jokes that he was going to bury Taker at the clubs before adding that these were some of his favorite times:

“I said, ‘Dude, let’s be honest, you played basketball, didn’t you?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘You’d probably be better off going and dribbling somewhere in a corner than trying to hang with me because I’ll bury your dumb ass. You can’t hang with me.’ He says, ‘It’s a challenge! I’ll meet you one-for-one.’ I said, ‘Okay, let’s go.’ So we did that for about two months but it was taking a heavy toll on him. I remember going to TV one night and Vince says, ‘Hey, Deadman, you don’t need to put the paint on tonight, you’re looking dead enough already. You need to get the hell away from Jake.’ A week or two later somebody told me he got alcohol poisoning. That’s when I ended the contest and said, ‘Look man, I cheat. There’s no way in hell I’m going to lose to you. Because I know there is vitamins that you can take that will keep you going no matter how much you drink.’ I shared the information with him, which wasn’t a good thing to do because it was something that was highly addictive. That was my bad. But no, Mark traveled with me, man, some of my favorite times.”

